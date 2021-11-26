‘Hijab. Modest’: Dating app user in the UK mocked for requirements set for potential matches

The profile, which was shared on Twitter, also asked the prospective dates to supply full length images of themselves, be ‘family-oriented’ and never ask for the man’s Snapchat. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — A user on a dating app has been mocked on social media for his strict requirements for potential matches.

Among the user’s requirements are that the potential match not be foodies, have all female siblings, and must want to live with their in-laws, be above 160 centimeters and not obese, Daily Mail reported.

The portal reported that it is believed to have appeared on Muslim dating app, Muzmatch.

The profile, which was shared on Twitter, also asked the prospective dates to supply full length images of themselves, be ‘family-oriented’ and never ask for the man’s Snapchat.

The user was not identified in the Twitter post.

GUYYYSSSS



And yes, this is one guy pic.twitter.com/j0jQfmFn0f — Hajera (@haj_eraa) November 22, 2021

Revealing more about himself, the profile said he was ‘fully house trained’ and the ‘eldest out of three siblings’.

He added that he was a ‘fitness freak’ who went to the gym four to five times a week.

“I am very built, wide back and six pack. So if you feel intimidated then you know where the door is. I do not smoke. I am too healthy. I live a private life.”

“I don’t have Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, no social media except for work related stuff. If you ask for my Snapchat then you are too young for me. Be it numerical or mentally.”

He went on to admit he was looking to get married next summer, if not earlier, and was looking for a bride who ‘respects family life and wants children in the future’.

“I’m just looking for an average person,” he explained, before adding: “I don’t mind if she works nor does anyone else. London only! And strictly no meeting without approaching parents and CV exchanged.”

Twitter users were quick to ridicule the demanding requirements, with one person writing: ‘This actually made me laugh. Is this what my daughters have to look forward to? Thanks but no thanks. Sorry not sorry.’

Another Twitter user said: “At least he made it easier for women to block and move on... sounds like a real charmer.”