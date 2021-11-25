The wolf cut: The hybrid retro hairstyle that'll be everywhere in 2022

Billie Eilish helped make the wolf cut popular in early 2021. ― Picture via Instagram/Billie Eilish

LONDON, Nov 25 ― Popularised by Billie Eilish, the wolf cut is gaining ground as 2021 draws to a close, and looks set to become one of the star hair trends of 2022. Halfway between the mullet and the shag, with retro inspirations, the wolf cut has a falsely unkempt appearance ― a rock 'n' roll touch ― and is gaining more and more followers among women and men around the world.

While short cuts continue to prove popular ― the wavy bob leading the way ― anyone who prefers a bit more length can stay on trend with the wolf cut. It may be hard to visualize, but it's precisely this wild, falsely unkempt look that seems to be proving a hit with fashion fans around the world, not to mention among fans of singer Billie Eilish ― probably this hair trend's greatest ambassador.

The wolf cut is a close relation of the mullet cut, which ― to everyone's surprise ― came back into fashion in 2020 after the first Covid lockdown. You could even say it's a hybrid cut, part way between the shag and the mullet, straight out of the '70s and '80s, respectively. And, contrary to what you might think, it's not Millennials and older generations who are crazy about the wolf cut, but younger Gen Zers. On TikTok, the hashtag dedicated to this now famous haircut has already notched up more than 800 million views!

The trend is expected to last, and even grow from the beginning of 2022, forecasts the beauty treatment booking platform, Treatwell and some of its expert hair partners. For anyone looking to board the trend, bear in mind that the wolf cut works better with thick hair, otherwise you might end up with completely flat hair, with no volume or weight, that's impossible to tame.

The bob is still riding high

Shorter cuts, with a vaguely androgynous feel, will also be big news in 2022. These include the bob, which seems to have been unwaveringly popular for several years (except during lockdown). And you have to admit that its variations are so numerous and diverse that it still has a great future ahead of it. Treatwell and its partner salons, however, are seeing the advent ― or rather the return ― of the wavy bob, another hot hair trend for the coming year, but in warm shades like copper.

It's a trend that many celebrities have already tried out, from Hailey Bieber to Iris Mittenaere through Lady Gaga ― who then opted for an even shorter bob. All have chosen to go for the chop, sacrificing their long hair for this trendy cut.

Looking at products, it seems that there's a definite craze for clean beauty. Treatwell reports a 42% increase in the number of bookings for eco-friendly treatments over the past three years. And the trend should continue in 2022, with a focus on sustainable and vegan products and brands, as well as cruelty-free items. ― ETX Studio