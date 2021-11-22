Made in Malaysia — 30 brand new Proton X70 to be official vehicles for Kenyan police force

30 brand new Proton X70 will be used as the official vehicles for the Kenya Police Service. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Proton Kenya

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, November 22 — Proton has reached another milestone after the Kenya Police Service agreed to purchase and use their new SUV, the X70 as the force’s official vehicles.

Proton through their Kenya branch’s Facebook shared that they had officially handed over 30 brand new Proton X70 SUVs to the Kenya Police Service on Friday.

“The Proton X70 will bring Supreme Style, Superb Stability and Comfort for the National Police Service as they execute their mandate,” Proton Kenya wrote in its post.

The branch shared a series of photos from the handover ceremony that took place at the Simba Corporation headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

The X70’s that were handed out to the Kenya Police Service came in two new colour variations which are blue and green.

The Proton Kenya’s post has garnered over 600 likes and has been shared over 300 times on Facebook.

Local social media users congratulated Proton and the Kenya Police Service for their latest milestone.

“Congratulations to the Kenyan police force. May the new Proton X70 increase the service efficiency to the community,” commented user Adilyas My.

“Wow we don’t have that colour in Malaysia’s X70. This is special. All the best to Kenya’s Police with the Proton X70,” user M Fitri M Shukri commented.

“Awesome Kenya, Malaysians however, prefer ‘Vellfire’,” commented user Mohammad Idzwan.

The Proton X70 is Proton’s first ever SUV which was launched at the end of 2018, and has sold over 48,000 units in two years.

The X70 has also been exported to a few other countries such as Brunei, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Kenya being the latest addition to their list.