Frustrated woman in China kneels in public, begs admirer to end his five-year obsession with her

The frustrated woman ended up tossing the flowers back at her admirer. — Picture via Pexels

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A video of a woman in China publically begging her suitor to leave her alone has gone viral.

According to Mothership, the woman in the video has been rejecting the man’s proposal for the past five years.

The woman was also seen tossing a bouquet of flowers at him after he refused to listen to her and had continued to persuade her.

It is unclear how the incident concluded.

The video which went viral on social media drew a wide range of reactions from viewers.

Some commented that the man should respect her decision and leave her alone, while there were those that said the woman should have given him a chance.

A street poll on Luwang.com where many young girls were asked their opinion on the matter resulted in a clear answer.

“This man has been rejected by a woman for five years. Why is he still entangled in this way?” one user asked.

“Love is a matter of two people. It is his freedom to like someone, but it shouldn’t be troublesome to others’ lives,” said the second user.

“It can be seen that boys’ one-sided love and confession have already reached the level of impoliteness in the eyes of girls,” replied another.

“Five years of hard work and spending in this relationship, woman should be touched with what the man does, but if not appropriate, of course the relationship should end,” read another comment.