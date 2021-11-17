Giant’s massive price drop campaign to help Malaysians fight inflation includes a whole siakap for only RM7

The ‘Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama’ is a long-term savings campaign that will run for six months. — Picture courtesy of Giant

PETALING JAYA, Nov 17 — Giant has poured in RM22 million for a price drop campaign that will last for six months to help Malaysians fight inflation and save money.

The ‘Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama’ (HLRLL) campaign which translates to ‘lower prices for longer’ boasts extended savings on over 460 new products with average savings of up to 20 per cent.

This includes everyday essentials across selected fresh and grocery items, and some of its offerings currently include a whole sea bass for only RM7.

GCH Retail Malaysia launched the campaign on November 11 at all its Giant and Giant mini-stores to help ease the pinch many Malaysians are feeling.

One of Malaysia’s leading value retailers, Giant has long been synonymous with value and the latest multi-million-ringgit initiative comes after the retailer’s research that found customers valued fresh and quality products to help them stretch their money further.

Rather than mere flash promotions, Giant has opted for a long-term period of low prices so shoppers can take advantage of greater value, especially amid rising inflation and financial strain experienced by many due to the pandemic.

Giant wants to play its part in helping Malaysians weather the post-pandemic effects on livelihoods through the HLRLL campaign.

There are hundreds of key essential products and as part of the launch, customers will enjoy savings on fresh groceries, personal care products and household essentials that they buy the most.

Some of the items include:

White garlic now only 55sen/100g (was 75sen/100g)

Vannamei prawns (60pcs-70pcs) at just RM2.50/100g (was RM3/100g)

Dutch Lady UHT Milk assorted (6x200ml) at the new lower price of RM7.50 (was RM8.90)

Daia Fabric Softener assorted (1.6L-1.8L) at just RM5 (was RM6.75)

Lifebuoy Bath Wash Refill assorted (2 x 850ml) at the new lower price of RM18.90 (was RM20.90)

Colgate Max Fresh Cool Mint Toothpaste (2 x 160g) at the new lower price of RM16 (was RM21)

Dugro ¾ Regular/Honey (850g) now only RM22.95 (was RM27.70)

Huggies Dry Pants Super Jumbo Pack S66+4/M60+4/L50/XL42/XXL36 at just RM28.90 (was RM41.69)

That’s not all, GCH Retail (part of the DFI Retail Group) launched its in-house brand Meadows offering globally sourced high-quality food, with prices that are significantly more affordable than the equivalent brands, often at 20 per cent lower to further help customers.

Meadows is the leading brand in Giant and the range is more popular than other well-known international brands.

The in-house brand was born as a result of thousands of taste tests with consumers and every product in the line has been selected with care from all around the globe.

There’s also a wide range of low-priced and better-quality essential household must-haves such as rice, oil, eggs and cleaning supplies with an improved range of Giant-brand products for value-savvy shoppers.

To bring customers better quality and convenience, Giant teamed up with key suppliers, farmers and fishermen to ensure fresh products are prioritised in stores so Malaysians can always depend on market-fresh quality at leading prices and great value daily.

“We know these are tough times for everyone, and our customers are facing a myriad of growing cost concerns, from job security to rising inflation rates,” said DFI Retail Group chief executive officer for South-east Asia Food Business Chris Bush.

“We have a long history of being Malaysia’s best value food retailer, and we remain committed to supporting our customers.”

Bush added that this is the group’s largest single investment in lower prices over a decade and they have listened and acted on what customers have told them: lower prices and better value over a wide range of essentials they buy the most and a positive shopping experience.

“I am proud to share that we are delivering on this commitment, and this follows the extensive work done earlier this year with the brand and store refresh of Giant which has provided our customers an enhanced shopping experience — exciting new offerings coupled with a bright new look in-store and out,” he said.

“The response from our customers on our brand refresh has been tremendous, as we are so pleased to now deliver on another Giant promise to our customers with HLRLL — lower prices that are here to last, whilst delivering quality products that they can afford, all wrapped up in a great shopping experience.

“Because at Giant, we know that ‘it’s the little things that make a Giant difference’.”

