Farmer in India lodges police complaint against buffalo after it refused to be milked (VIDEO)

Farmer suspects his buffalo to be under the influence of witchcraft — Screen capture via NaiDunia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — A farmer from India’s Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district filed a police complaint against his buffalo after it refused to be milked for several days.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Babulal Jatav, 45, brought his buffalo to a police station on Sunday, complaining that the animal had stopped producing milk.

Some people also warned Jatav that his buffalo could be under the influence of witchcraft and one of them advised him to reach out to the police.

The video of him seeking help from the police in Nayagaon police station on Saturday was uploaded on social media.

The police, who were convinced by his complaint, promised to assist him in any manner they could, reported The Free Press.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Shah confirmed that Jatav had filed a complaint against his buffalo, which had refused to produce milk for the last several days.

Four hours after filing the report, the farmer returned to the police station with his buffalo to thank and informed them that his buffalo had started to produce milk since Sunday morning.

“I told the police station in charge to assist the villager with some veterinary advice.

“The villagers again reached the police station today to thank the police, saying the buffalo was allowed to be milked on Sunday morning,” Shah said.