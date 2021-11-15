Cat in Turkey with two sets of ears has social media users falling in love with it

Midas the four-month-old Russian Blue cat is born with two sets of ears and social media users are falling in love with it. — Picture via Instagram/ @midas_x24

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Social media users are falling in love with a cat with two sets of ears in Turkey.

The kitten, named Midas, now has 36,900 followers on its Instagram just a month after her owner Canis Dosemeci created the account.

According to Daily Mail, Midas, a four-month-old Russian Blue, has four ears due to a genetic mutation.

Midas spends her time playing, napping and cuddling up to the family’s two Labradors, Suzy, 12, and Zeyno, 14.

Dosemeci and her partner adopted Midas after its mother gave birth to Midas and her six other siblings in a garden that belonged to Dosemeci’s friend.

Midas’ two sets of ears — comprise of her normal ears, and another, smaller set that pokes out in the front.

The young cat also has a patch of white hair on her torso that is shaped like a heart.

Dosemeci said Midas had been checked by a veterinarian and can hear perfectly.

More checks had been lined up in the future to ensure no other genetic mutations are detected in her body.

Dosemeci said Midas was a very playful and friendly cat.

“She sleeps all day and is awake all night.”