Texans, Fox News among answers in US high school history quiz asking students to identify ‘a group of complete idiots’

A high school in California, US has launched an investigation after a screenshot of a History quiz was shared on social media — Picture via Facebook/Jessa Krissovich

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — A high school in California, United States has launched an investigation after a screenshot of a question in a History quiz was shared on social media.

In the question, that was given out on November 4, students were asked to identify “A group of complete idiots”, and gave “KKK”, “all of Florida”, “FOX news” and “Texans” as responses, news channel Fox 40 reported of the incident that occurred at Whitney High School in Rocklin.

Facebook user Jessa Krissovich, who shared the screenshot, described the question as “sounded unbelievable”.

“We all have different beliefs,” Krissovich said.

“This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be okay with who they are.”

A parent, who spoke to the station on the condition of anonymity, said he fears backlash for his child who is in the class, but said one-sided political comments are an ongoing concern with the teacher who set the quiz.

“The question on the test is really blatant obviously and that’s out there,” the parent reportedly said.

“This has been the first time it has been looked at of him crossing the line.”

The parent added the teacher had made comments which are mostly directed against the Republican Party.

Responding to the controversy, Whitney High School said they share the parents’ concerns and are investigating.

A Whitney High School alum had started an online petition calling for the teacher to be fired.

“[The teacher] has worked to polarise his students, alienating his “Conservative” students in what should be a politically neutral, safe space,” abc 10 reported quoting the creator of the petition, Nathan Elizarraraz.