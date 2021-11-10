Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai marries Pakistan Cricket Board operations manager

Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai (second left) has tied the knot after revealing to a British magazine early this year that she wasn’t sure if she would ever marry. — Picture via Twitter/ Malala

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in Birmingham, England.

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner announced the news via her official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families,” CNN reported, quoting the 24-year-old Yousafzai in the caption.

“Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she added.

According to the news agency, her husband is Asser Malik, an operations manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board from the city of Lahore.

Yousafzai gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban’s efforts to stop girls from attending school.

When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban and flown to the UK for treatment.

The Oxford University graduate won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, the youngest laureate of the prize.

NBC News reported that Yousafzai’s marriage came months after she told a British magazine that she wasn’t sure if she would ever marry.

She reportedly told British Vogue earlier this year that her parents had an “arranged love marriage” and expressed doubt about whether she would ever marry.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married,” she reportedly said.

“If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”