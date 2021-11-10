Austrian brothel offers free entry to premises to encourage Covid-19 vaccination

A brothel in Austria is offering free entry to its premises to encourage Covid-19 vaccination. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — In a bid to encourage more to get vaccinated against Covid-19, a brothel in Austria is offering free entry for anyone who agrees to have the jab.

The Vienna-based brothel, Funpalast, offers clients a 30-minute session in the sexual ‘sauna club’ with the ‘lady of their choice’ if they get the vaccine at the on-site clinic, Daily Mail reported.

The brothel said the project, which started on November 1, was part of a drive to increase revenue after a fall in the number of clients because of low vaccination rates.

To date, only around 65 per cent of Austrians are fully vaccinated and those who have not had the jab are barred from restaurants, hotels, hairdressing salons and large public events.

The new ruling was announced on Friday night after Austria saw a rapidly rising infection rate.

According to the portal, the vaccines will be offered every Monday from 4pm to 10pm in November to encourage men to get the jab in exchange for a sauna club voucher worth 40 euros (RM192).

Boys as young as 14 are reportedly allowed to use the clinic, provided they are accompanied by an adult.

Women are also being encouraged to visit the brothel for the vaccine, to comply with Austria equality laws.

“Due to the pandemic, we have registered a 50 per cent decrease [in clients], with this initiative we hope that the number of customers will rise again,” the brothel reportedly said.

Funpalast’s owner added the brothel is located near a monument of painter Gustav Klimt and told potential clients to use the statue ‘as an excuse for the delay... when you return home’.

Austrian authorities had reportedly said they would step up police checks to enforce new rules for unvaccinated people.

The government foresees a four-week transition period to encourage the unvaccinated to get shots.