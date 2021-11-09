Newlyweds visiting Pahang's Muadzam Shah night market welcomed with impromptu kompang accompaniment (VIDEO)

The newlyweds were treated to a joyous song and kompang music by a DJ in the night market. — Screengrab via TikTok/amir_firdaus8

PETALING JAYA, Nov 9 — A video of a couple clad in their wedding attire went viral after being greeted with a joyous wedding celebration at Pahang’s Muadzam Shah night market.

The couple and their wedding entourage who were spotted taking a stroll through the night market, were greeted by a wedding song and the accompaniment of kompang music by a DJ in the crowd.

Many TikTok users commented saying how the arrival of the wedding couple and their wedding entourage was like a typical Malay wedding reception.

Viewed over 700,000 times, the video posted two days ago received positive comments from TikTok users saying that many should take their big day to the night market to celebrate.

“One does not need a huge wedding celebration.

“Just head to the night market and the crowd will treat you warmly and greet you with good music,” wrote another user.