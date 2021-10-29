Malaysian social media abuzz over KLCC ‘Karen’ reportedly spotted maskless again, arguing with security at Bangsar Shopping Centre (VIDEO)

‘Karen’ supposedly spotted causing a scene at BSC’s entrance after a guard denied her entry as she was maskless. — Screengrab via Twitter/@nabilaaazeez

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 29 — The infamous ‘Karen’ who refused to mask up Suria KLCC was reportedly spotted again today, again maskless and supposedly causing a scene at Bangsar Shopping Centre (BSC).

Twitter user @nabilaazzez who captured the woman on camera told Malay Mail that she was confident that it was the same woman who had caused a stir on social media at KLCC’s Dior outlet on Wednesday.

“This time, she wanted to enter BSC but was denied entry because she wasn’t wearing a mask and it seemed like she was arguing with the guard at about 10 am this morning.

“She then left the entrance after she was done recording him.

“I managed to film her trying to enter the entrance of BSC as I was sitting in a cafe Burrow KL, which was opposite the mall’s entrance,” she said.

The video has been watched over 19,000 times at the time of writing with many saying that the Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin should take stern action against her.

On Wednesday, the woman was caught arguing with retail staff who stopped her from entering KLCC’s Dior outlet because she wasn’t wearing a mask.

She claimed that she was pushed and shoved by the retail outlets staff.