Driving less these days can mean saving 20pc with Tune Protect Motor Easy car insurance. Here's how

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 ― It is undeniable that traffic in the Klang Valley and other urban areas in Malaysia has increased over the years.

In a report by CEIC Data, there are 17.5 million units of registered vehicles in Malaysia up to December 2020 compared to just 16.7 million the year before.

Aside from having to leave home earlier to get to work or appointments on time, drivers must also brave heavy traffic when it rains or in the event of an accident.

While some may choose to use public transportation or ride-hailing apps, driving, in short, has become a pain to many living in the bigger cities.

“I get so tired of driving because of traffic, that taking a Grab is so much more convenient,” said Patrick (not his real name).

“I will only drive when I know there isn't going to be traffic. Even then, I use Waze or Google to ensure that the drive is relatively smooth.”

Patrick, however, bemoans the fact that his car now sits at home most of the time.

Although the office is now open for employees, Patrick said his employer had instituted work arrangements on a rotation basis where he still works from home two weeks in month.

“I have been thinking of selling off my car because what's the point of incurring additional expenses?” he added.

Considering this shift in lifestyle and driving behaviours, a Malaysian lifestyle insurer, Tune Protect, offers its Motor Easy car insurance, which comes with an opt-in benefit known as Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) that provides rebates for those who do not chalk up the miles on their car.

Opting in to PAYD is free and customers can enjoy up to 20 per cent refund of their motor insurance premium and an instant 10 per cent discount for renewing online.

Additionally, Motor Easy also provides comprehensive coverage for accidents, theft, fire, and third-party liabilities such as death/bodily injury caused to another person and loss or damage of someone else’s property.

There is also the option of adding on coverage for additional drivers, windscreen damage, special perils, cash allowance, and more.

Tune Protect Group chief executive officer Rohit Nambiar said that car owners should enjoy savings for driving less.

“PAYD is an ideal incentive that meets the changing lifestyle needs of car owners who may have been driving much less since the beginning of the movement control orders.

“Not only that, by driving less, they have also contributed to improving traffic congestion and reducing road accidents, while supporting a greener environment, all the more why they should be rewarded,” said Rohit.

With PAYD, car owners would get a 20 per cent and 15 per cent refund if they drove annually between zero to 6,000 kilometres and 6,001 to 8,000 kilometres respectively.

All they need to do is submit their odometer reading three times a year via the Tune Protect app during the one-year policy period.

The refund will be credited into their banking accounts after the expiry of policy without any obligation to renew.

If the mileage driven exceeds the prescribed tiers, car owners will not be eligible for the refund, but the policy coverage remains.

Furthermore, their refund entitlement will not be affected if they make a claim.

Those who are automatically opted in for PAYD are those aged between 28 and 65 years, own a private car that is a maximum of 10 years of age with the sum insured from RM40,000 to RM300,000.

Other benefits with Motor Easy include:

1. 24/7 Emergency Assistance via toll-free line 1800-22-8863

2. Comprehensive Coverage

3. Up to 200km free towing service

4. More than 300 panel workshops for faster repairs and claims processing

5. Daily cash allowance when vehicle is damaged and undergoing repairs

6. Covers the cost of applying new coat of paint to car in the event of damage or accident

7. In an accident due to your negligence, this add-on covers the cost of legal liabilities and/or compensation to your passengers.

In the event that customers need to make a claim, simply send or tow the car to the nearest panel workshop.

They will assist with the claims procedure.

Insurance is further simplified with Tune Protect. Customers can also login to their Tune Protect account or download the Tune Protect app to make a claim.

There is the opt-in benefit Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) when you subscribe to Motor Easy car insurance. ― Picture courtesy of Tune Protect

