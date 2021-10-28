84-year-old man spends RM10,000 to build fancy gold-themed public toilet with TV, air-con in Kelanta

The gold-themed public restroom is located in Melor, Kota Bharu. ― Picture courtesy of Kelantan Updates

PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 ― An 84-year-old man in Kota Bharu, Kelantan was sick and tired of dirty public restrooms so he decided to build a lavish public toilet that set him back RM10,000.

Let’s just say this isn’t your bog-standard public toilet.

Featuring a gold theme, the toilet is furnished with an air-conditioner, water heater, dressing table, television and a hot water dispenser for those who need a caffeine fix – amenities you wouldn’t normally find in a typical Malaysian public lavatory.

The restroom is equipped with a TV, among other amenities. ― Picture courtesy of Kelantan Updates

The octogenarian who owns a petrol station next door constructed the restroom for the public to use for free.

Although many thought it was odd for the business owner to build a modern and palatial-style toilet, Ahmad didn’t let cynics stop him from doing his part to serve the community.

Anyone passing through the town of Melor, where the restroom is located, can use the water heater to shower and freshen up.

Ahmad wants to change people’s perceptions about public toilets. ― Picture courtesy of Kelantan Updates

“We are taught to think that public toilets are dirty and not well maintained and I hope to change that misconception in time,” he told Sinar Harian.

“What I’ve done is give users comfort. Even though it’s strange, the difference will delight people.”

Ahmad hopes his unorthodox restroom will change people’s perceptions about public toilets and that people are aware of their role in keeping such facilities clean.

The octogenarian spent RM10,000 to upgrade the public restroom. ― Picture courtesy of Kelantan Updates Earlier this month, Ahmad told Kelantan-based news portal Kelantan Updates the idea to upgrade the public restroom came about from interest earned from a bank which was considered duit haram (forbidden money).

“This money can only be used for certain purposes such as mosques and building toilets.

“So I used around RM10,000 to furnish the toilet with 35 types of items,” he said.

Ahmad added he didn’t mind if others didn’t approve of the idea, so long as his intention is in the right place.

Members of the public who use the restroom will also get a discount on items purchased at shops near Ahmad’s petrol station.