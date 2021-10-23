Denim specialist Mother teams up with Carolyn Murphy on upcycled collection

Mother and Carolyn Murphy used scrap fabric to make a mini collection for a good cause. — Picture courtesy of Zoey Grossman via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Oct 23 — The Mother brand has teamed up with the actress and model Carolyn Murphy to present a collection developed using unsold, unused or damaged scrap fabric.

The sale of these pieces — designed on a vintage Americana theme — will in part fund projects by the Sierra Club, one of the largest environmental organisations in the United States.

In the last few months, the fashion industry has embraced a new practice that involves giving some sort of added value to unused waste.

This is known as upcycling, a term that has now become commonplace, and which promises to help address the environmental concerns of the world’s second-most-polluting industry.

Denim specialist Mother is one of the brands that has already embraced this new practice with its ‘60 per cent Mother’ line, created from pre — and post-consumer waste.

But the brand is going even further this fall with an extension of this line in collaboration with Carolyn Murphy, and all for a good cause.

The American actress and model drew sketches of birds and flowers that have been transformed into embroidery on pieces made with materials collected from rag houses, unsold stock and Mother’s own damaged stock.

An ode to Carolyn Murphy’s beloved Americana imagery, the collection includes a masculine-style shirt with irregular lengths, and colourblock sweatshirt and sweatpants.

But the collection centrepiece is none other than a trucker jacket made with vintage patchwork. Plus, waste from this creation was in turn used to make a bob hat and jeans.

“I love the concept of an American denim brand salvaging and reinterpreting classics like a white button-down, embroidery, quilting and bandanas. It was incredible to spend time at local rag houses and see how much excess there is, and to work with Mother to find ways to repurpose and give it new life,” said Carolyn Murphy in a statement.

Mother is pledging a US$50,000 donation to the Sierra Club as part of the collaboration. The environmental organisation works daily to promote clean energy, protect the health of local communities, and protect wildlife and wild places. One of its initiatives, “30x30,” aims to protect 30 per cent of US lands and waters by 2030.

The collab is available on Net-a-porter.com and Motherdenim.com. — ETX Studio