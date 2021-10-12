Video of monkey snatching woman’s handbag, throwing money from a tree at Lumut’s Teluk Batik beach tickles TikTok

Anis and her friends attempted to climb the tree to get the bank notes stuck in branches. — Screengrab via TikTok/ansazmii

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — A viral video of a monkey snatching a woman’s handbag at Lumut’s Teluk Batik beach and throwing her money from a tree has tickled TikTok users.

Anis Farhana Nor Azmi who uploaded the video three days ago told Mstar that she panicked after a monkey approached her and her friends when they arrived at the beach.

“Other monkeys were just looking from afar, but this one monkey caused panic after it approached us and went straight for my handbag.

“It then climbed a tree and started throwing away my bank notes from my wallet amounting to RM26.

“I was so worried as I had important documents such as my wallet with debit cards, identification card and driver’s licence.”

Anis Farhana who hails from Taiping said that some of the banknotes were stuck on branches so she and her friend had to shake the trees to get the money.

She said that this was her first time encountering a monkey heading for her valuables rather than the food laid out on the mat.

“After an hour of shouting to scare the monkey, it finally dropped my wallet and my handbag.

“Fortunately, my important documents such as bank cards, identification cards were all intact in the wallet.

“I felt so relieved. My friends and I then moved to another spot,” she said.

Watched over 109,000 times, the video was met with various comments from users including that she was lucky that the monkey gave back the car keys or she would have to walk home.

“Imagine if her IC was stolen and she makes a police report, the police would definitely burst out laughing,” read one of the comments.