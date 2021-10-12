Covid-19: Malaysian man surprises family by returning home to Perak after travel restrictions lifted

Taufik hugs his mother, Jamilah Damyati, after he made a surprise visit to his hometown in Bagan Datuk. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — With the government allowing interstate travel for Malaysians from yesterday, some have already taken advantage of the loosening of restrictions to travel.

While some have booked their hotels or flight tickets for holidays, others proceeded to balik kampung to their hometowns.

Among them was Muhammad Hidayat Istaufik, who lives in Seremban but returned to his hometown in Bagan Datuk, Perak to reunite with his parents and siblings.

“I had planned to take leave since early last week when word came that the government would allow interstate travel. It’s just that we didn’t know when that would be,” said the private sector worker.

“The last time I went home was in early January.”

The government had eased travel restrictions once 90 per cent of adult Malaysians were vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

Taufik and his wife Rabiatul Adawiyah along with their children Muhammad Aqil Ziyad, six, Hanaa Nayyira Soofiya, four, and Widaad Nur Iman, three months, started their four-hour journey from Negri Sembilan to Perak at 7am to avoid getting caught in a traffic jam.

His mother, Jamilah Damyati, 61, was shocked at his return as he did not inform them that he was returning home.

“I wanted it to be a surprise,” said Taufik.