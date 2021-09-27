Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in sixteen districts in India’s Rajasthan for 12 hours to prevent cheating in examinations

Mobile internet services were temporarily suspended to make way for India's REET exam yesterday. — Pexels.com pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in 16 districts in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan for 12 hours yesterday to deter students from cheating in examinations.

India TV reported that all internet services, bulk SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media services by Internet Service Providers were suspended except for regular calls nd landline broadband.

The highly competitive REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) exam saw some 1,600 000 students compete for 31,000 posts in government schools in areas such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Alwar, Bikaner and Chittorgarh.

In order to become a teacher in Rajasthan government schools, a pass is needed in the REET.

NDTV reported that given the large number of candidates scheduled for the examination, the state government made elaborate plans for security and travel precautions due to the pandemic.

Times of India reported that the service suspension left students unable to attend online classes while many e-businesses faced huge financial losses as a result.