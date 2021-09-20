Bully learns his lesson after messing with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion

16-year-old Jiu-Jitsu world champion used his MMA skills to defeat the ear-biting thug. — Picture via Twitter/Alex Enlund

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — A bully in England who didn’t realise the teenager he was teasing was a martial arts world champion, ended up learning a lesson.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, Alex Williams,16, taught a painful lesson to the bully who bit his ear and threatened to stab him.

A video of the unidentified man yelling and threatening to knife Williams who was sitting on a bench in Guisborough, North Yorkshire, was caught on camera, reported Daily Star.

In the footage, Williams is seen using all of his skills to throw the man into the air and knock him to the ground before dumping him to the floor again when he stood for a second attempt.

Williams went on to recount the entire scene to Teesside Live.

He said that making such a defensive manoeuvre became second nature to him because he had mastered it during his training.

“As he got closer to me I saw an opportunity to defend myself and fight back, so I took it.

“When the fight or flight kicks in you’ve got to choose one or the other and I chose to fight back and I was focused.

“Obviously I was worried in case he had a knife on him because he has threatened to stab me but in situations like that it’s about surviving and I was thankfully ready for him.

“I was in a seated position and the move just came to me naturally because I’ve drilled it a thousand times in training,” he said.

His coach, Alex Enlund, gave him credit on Instagram and shared a video of the incident on Twitter which has inspired many, with 33.8K likes for the post. .

He also took to Twitter to say that Williams has exhibited composure, self-control, and courage in dealing with the situation.

He encouraged parents to enrol their children in martial arts and combat sports so that they will be prepared to deal with difficult circumstances in the future.

The teen hero did not escape unscathed however as he rushed to the hospital for treatment of an ear injury caused by the biting thug.