How workplace satisfaction plays a key role in boosting employee productivity

Improving employee workspaces could help boost their productivity. — Getty Images pic via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, Sept 16 — Employers take note! Improving your employees’ workspace could boost their productivity by up to 50 per cent, a new study reveals. Whether they’re working from home or in the office, employees in Europe pay great attention to the space in which they work each day, whether in terms of equipment, security or ergonomics.

As a result of the global pandemic, work patterns have evolved considerably in recent months, giving rise to a hybrid model combining remote and office-based work. And no matter which model employers and/or employees choose, it seems that the workspace is a key factor in the well-being and productivity of workers. Such are the findings of a recent study from Fellowes Brands,* which reveals that more than nine in 10 European employees (91 per cent) believe that satisfaction is important to them in their workspace.

The survey of more than 6,000 office workers in several European countries — including France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain — highlights the importance employees place on their workspace, whether at home or in the office. In fact, 90 per cent of respondents say that satisfaction with their workspace improves their productivity by more than 25 per cent. For nearly three in 10 respondents (27 per cent), it even boosts their productivity by up to 50 per cent.

A healthy and organised environment

This satisfaction is based on several criteria: a clean, healthy and secure environment, and a tidy and organised workspace. These factors play an important role in employee productivity. The study reveals, for example, that eight in 10 European employees consider it important for their employer to invest in solutions ensuring clean, healthy air — a factor that would contribute to facilitating productivity, and which seems even more essential in the context of the pandemic.

The respondents were also attentive to their posture and their set-up in the workspace. In this respect, more than eight in 10 respondents (83 per cent) expect a “good ergonomic environment” for optimal productivity, including a suitable desk, chair and monitor at eye level. Security is also important, as two-thirds of respondents believe it is important to be able to dispose of confidential or sensitive documents securely.

Last but not least, European employees work better when their workspace is organised and tidy — which may not come naturally to everyone. More than three quarters (77 per cent) say effective storage and organisation solutions are important to their productivity, while 79 per cent cite having access to the equipment they need. This could include a second monitor for viewing large files, for example.

* The study was conducted by Censuswide for Fellowes Brands, between June 8 and 18, 2021, among a sample of 6,212 office workers in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland. All participants worked either full-time or part-time, in an office or on a hybrid basis. — ETX Studio