Farm fam ― goat and rooster in the Netherlands tag team to rescue hen from attacking hawk (VIDEO)

A hen in the Netherlands is alive thanks to a rooster and a goat which helped to ward off an attacking hawk. ― Screen capture via YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― A goat and a rooster from a farm in Gelderland, Netherlands turned heroes when they rescued a chicken from an attacking hawk.

In a 17-second clip shared by farm owner Jaap Beets, the hawk swooped down on one of his chickens, but his other animals managed to save the hen before Beets arrived at the scene.

The footage shows the goshawk diving in on a brown hen, sending feathers flying.

The chicken appeared to be fighting a losing battle in its bid to escape from the hawk until a rooster came to its aid.

Beets' brown goat, Bruin, joined in the fray, rushing from the other side of the paddock and charged at the bird of prey.

The chaos led other birds in the paddock to make a mad rush to their hutch for safety, including the chicken eyed by the hawk earlier.

Beets, 59, told Daily Mail that this was not the first time his animals have saved their “friends” as his turkey and goats have rushed to save his chickens twice before.

Beets confirmed the chicken survived the attack with minor injuries.

“In the seven years I have lived here, it's the third attack on our chickens. This was the second from a goshawk and the other was a buzzard.

“In the two previous attacks the turkey and the goats saved the chickens.”

The footage of the rescue mission has since been viewed more than 447,000 times on social media.