Malaysian woman shaken after toilet bowl shatters as she was about to use it

A woman experienced the shock of her life after the toilet bowl in her bathroom shattered just as she was just about to use it — TikTok screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A Malaysian woman experienced the shock of her life after the toilet bowl in her bathroom shattered into pieces as she was just about to use it.

The woman known as Syiera Eyya, took to TikTok to share the aftermath of the incident.

In the clip, Syiera gave viewers a glimpse of her trembling hands shortly before she explained what happened.

And no, she wasn’t squatting on the bowl.

Syiera told mStar that her toilet bowl shattered after the toilet’s ceramic tank fell from the wall while she was washing her hands.

She added that just a day before, after getting her bathroom sink replaced, she noticed a crack on the wall near where the toilet tank was mounted.

“The crack on the wall was there two or three days before I changed my sink, but I forgot to inform the housing management about it.

“The toilet tank which was screwed to the wall was also glued for further reinforcement, but the crack must have weakened the tank’s structure,” Syiera said, adding that some of the debris from the crushed toilet bowl landed near her feet.

According to Syiera, on the day of the incident, she was helping her mother who is working at a cafe nearby their home, when she felt the urge to use the bathroom.

“I had a stomach ache at that time which was probably caused by the Nasi Kandar I had that morning and as per usual, I would go home to use the bathroom as it is nearby.

“When I reached home, I stopped to feed my cats first before going into the bathroom to wash my hands and legs before the incident happened.

“When it shattered, I wasn’t just trembling, but my stomach ache went away as well.

“I cannot imagine what if I was using the toilet at that time, the toilet tank would have fallen on me,” she said, adding that she immediately video called her mother after the incident.

Luckily for Syiera, apart from a minor panic attack, she was not injured and her toilet has been replaced with a new one.

“It was a horrifying scene. I’ve read some stories on some other toilet bowl’s accident before, there are people who were seriously injured because of it.

“Alhamdulillah I was not injured, just a bit shocked. Incidents like this are dangerous, I advise everyone to always be aware and remember that the toilet bowl has its limits, and it cannot handle high impacts and that includes squatting as well.

“I also want to clarify that the toilet bowl was crushed because of the toilet tank and not because of me squatting on the toilet bowl. Never in my life have I squatted on a toilet bowl before.”

Syiera’s video on TikTok has been viewed over 30,000 times with social media users shaken by the scene in her bathroom.