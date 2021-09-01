Kind-hearted barbers in the UK shave their heads to show support to cancer survivor

Barbers surprised a cancer patient by removing their hair to give moral support — Picture via cazzy303 TikTok account

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — A cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy was startled by the barbers who shaved their heads to give moral support and indicate that she is not alone.

Caroline Ross,58 who began losing hair after her treatment that made her look like Worzel Gummidge, went to Huntsman Barbers, in Blaby, Leicester, United Kingdom to bald her head and was eventually surprised by the barbers’ kindness.

In a video, the 30-year-old barber, Bica, shaved her thinning blonde hair with clippers till he paused to say that he doesn’t want to leave her alone while his cousin Kledian Peci, 21 shaved his head to support her.

In amusement, Ross clenched her hands over her mouth and shouted “no way”when Peci, who was standing behind her, shaved his head before Baci.

The barbers’ kindness towards Ross has won million of hearts, reaching 599.4K views with 74.4K likes and 1478 comments — Picture via cazzy303 TikTok account

Many TikTok users have commented on the bravery of barbers to stand up for Ross who is being treated for bowel cancer for the second time in four years.

“Nothing but respect,” as the first comment.

“Honestly, how kind two kings supporting a queen. This made my day,” one user said.

“Keep fighting, beautiful lady and these two are complete legends,” said another user.

“Wow, now that’s the barber shop that I will get behind and tell everyone to go to,” another comment read.

Ross, who was a former chef and night club owner, credited both the legendary barbers on her official Instagram account for giving her the confidence she needed to fight cancer and win the battle — Picture via Instagram/cazzy30

People have also reacted to her appreciation post on Instagram with pleasant acknowledgements in the comment section.

“I love this! People coming together to support each other. This is what it should be like. Strangers doing this for another stranger going through chemo.

‘It warms my heart and shows me that there is still good in the world. I’m sorry for what you’re going through and I hope and pray for a full recovery for you,” commented a user.

“How amazing, sending hugs to three of you,” said another person.

Ross also said that she didn’t expect the barbers to do such amazing things which made her walk with pride, reported Mail Online.

“I didn’t expect it at all. It was incredible. It took my mind off me having my head shaved. It was an emotional moment and that put me at ease.

“I was more shocked about him cutting his hair than I was about how my hair looked. It was overwhelming and I felt quite teary.

“What lovely lads. I’m still shocked and it’s still making me smile,” she said.

Regarding this, Baci said that he was aware of the reason why Ross walked into his barber shop and he asked for his cousin’s help to join in his effort.

“Once I’d heard why she was here I just thought about the idea at that moment.

“I didn’t want her to find out so I spoke to my cousin in my own language and he was more than happy so we just took it from there. It was nice to see she was so surprised.

‘It just turned her mood from negative to positive and everywhere she’s going to go she’s going to talk about it. That’ll make things easier for her,” he said.