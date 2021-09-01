Celcom’s ‘U Ok Tak’ Merdeka month campaign looks at bringing back bonding and patriotism among citizens (VIDEO)

Celcom guarantees solid connection and meaningful conversations with loved ones under pandemic restrictions. — Picture via Celcom Facebook account

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — It’s not a secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has done everything it can to weaken the bond between people by restricting Malaysians from meeting.

As a solution, Celcom’s Merdeka themed “U Ok Tak” campaign, encourages Malaysians to reconnect with their loved ones by just checking in with them.

The company has introduced innovative methods for the locals to communicate and one of them is, people may download a check-in template from the company’s Instagram page, customise it, then share it with their friends.

In order to raise awareness, the firm has also produced a Facebook profile photo that can be downloaded and urged the users to use it as a display picture for social media platforms.

Last month, Celcom’s chief executive officer Idham Nawawi told Malay Mail that the brand understands the struggles and obstacles faced by Malaysians during the pandemic and they need their space to get in touch with one another.

“We are also encouraging Malaysians to reach out with one another through the simplest forms of communication, such as dropping a simple text message or having a video call with a loved one which can positively transform your day,” he said.

He added that Celcom was keen to help Malaysians to overcome the difficulties they confront on a daily basis.

The firm feels that this campaign would be a wonderful opportunity for individuals who have been living under pandemic limitations to have meaningful talks in conjunction with patriotic events.

They have also come up with two short videos in conjunction with the campaign.

Besides bonding, the company also intends to uplift peoples’ patriotism with the campaign as the Malaysia Day celebration is just around the corner.