Douyin removes Chinese male blogger's account following complaints his videos were too feminine

Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has removed a blogger's account following complaints that his videos were too feminine and lacked masculinity. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― Chinese blogger Feng Xiaoyi had his Douyin account removed following complaints that his videos were too feminine and lacked masculinity.

Douyin is a Chinese version of TikTok.

Global Times reported that one of Feng's Douyin videos Eating A Peach had previously gone viral on Chinese social media.

In the clip, Feng, dressed in cute pajamas, used a filter to make himself look like a young woman.

He then held a canned yellow peach and shared his feeling about the canned food with a feminine and coquettish tone.

Chinese internet users commented that they were uncomfortable after watching the video, and some mocked Feng for not being masculine.

They called for the platform to ban his account to correct what they claimed to be unhealthy feminine male culture.

According to the portal, the call to ban users seen to be too feminine has been on the rise in China recently.

“The China Federation of Literary and Art Workers Professional Ethics Committee held a forum in Beijing that also criticised what it called unhealthy fan culture including stars that it deems to have a more feminine image.”

“At the symposium, the representatives of celebrities argued that some distorted values and behaviour have appeared in the Chinese entertainment industry and that the stars responsible for this behaviour have violated the law, the public order, and professional ethics,” the portal said.

It also said a tumultuous fandom culture and feminine male image have made a bad aesthetic influence on society.

The forum ended with participants signing a proposal advocating that national literary and art workers adhere to strict self-discipline.