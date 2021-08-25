Tokyo subway station the first in the city to install inclined elevator

Commuters can choose to take the stairs or use the inclined elevator in Tokyo’s Akasaka Mitsuke subway station. ― Picture via Twitter/2427junction

PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 ― A Tokyo subway station has become the first in the city to install an inclined elevator.

SoraNews24 reported that the inclined elevator used to enhance accessibility, is located in Tokyo’s Akasaka Mitsuke subway station.

A wheelchair stair lift had been operating next to a flight of stairs but it was deemed unsuitable as it took a long time to reach from one point to another.

The wheelchair stair lift would also have to be operated by a staff member thus making it inconvenient.

The new inclined elevator is faster to use and helps a wider number of commuters as not only wheelchair users can use the facility, but also the elderly and those with prams and strollers.

Equipped with mirrors, commuters can also easily spot the elevator using the red and yellow markings on the floor.

Any inclined elevator would require a vertical cavity to be created, but this was not needed in the Akasaka Mitsuke station’s lift as it utilises an already existing space.