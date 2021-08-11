Malaysian student with list of achievements hired by Tesla as robotics instructor

A Malaysian student has beaten all odds after being accepted to join the workforce of prominent tech-company, Tesla. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Richard Ker

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― A Malaysian student has been accepted to join the workforce of Tesla, a prominent tech-company in the United States of America.

The student, Fakhirah Khairuddin who was an alumna from the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Ulul Albab secured the position of Technical Training Robotics engineering instructor at Tesla.

Fakhirah’s achievement was shared through a now circulating Facebook post by the Malaysia Aerodyne Group’s vice president and tech enthusiasts, Richard Ker.

“After graduation (from MRSM), she continued her studies in Aerospace Engineering at University of California, San Diego (sponsored by Mara).

“She then took up master’s in mechanical engineering at University of California, San Diego (sponsored by University of California),” Ker wrote in the post.

Besides that, Ker also shared some of Fakhirah’s past achievements before joining Elon Musk’s company.

Fakhirah used to work as a propulsion development engineer at the University of California where she wrote the Matlab programming codes to study heat conduction of a rocket engine.

In 2019, she won first place in the Northrop Grumman System Engineering Challenge where she must compete with 50 other teams ― her winning project was a robotic arm that was designed and programmed by her.

Ker added that she was the team leader that spearheaded the research and development of a Hexacopter Project with University of California.

Fakhirah has also designed a quadcopter, sensor casing and landing gear on computer programme software, Solidworks where she has demonstrated new concepts through 3D print testing and improved the designs through iterations.

“No wonder Tesla hired her!

“She’s now based in Fremont, California and working as a Technical Training Robotics Engineering instructor at Tesla, teaching FANUC and Kuka robots to engineers and technicians.

“Congrats Ms Fakhirah! Hope she could inspire more students to be more interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)!” Ker wrote in the post.

Ker’s post which has been circulating since Sunday has garnered over 21,000 likes and has been shared over 14,000 times on Facebook.

In the comment section, Fakhirah herself thanked Ker for the write up.

“Hi Richard Ker, it is an absolute honor to be featured in your post. I appreciate you for going above and beyond,” Fakhirah commented.

Other social media users can also be seen congratulating Fakhirah for her outstanding achievements.

“Congrats great talent from Malaysia and represents all women of Malaysia. Keep it up girl!” commented user Peter Chew.

“Great post and great achievement. Keep inspiring our young people to greatness.

“This is the kind of Malaysia Boleh spirit we are proud of. May Richard share more positive news and may Fakhirah create more great achievements for Richard to share,” user Sylvester San commented.