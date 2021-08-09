Home village of 14-year-old Chinese diving champion Quan Hongchan closed to outsiders following win in Tokyo Olympics

The village of newly crowned Tokyo Olympics diving gold medallist Quan Hongchan has been closed to outsiders including her relatives following her win last week. — Picture from Instagram/ fina1908

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The village where Chinese Olympic gold medallist Quan Hongchan hails from is now closed to outsiders including relatives following her win.

Global Times reported the forced closure was due to large groups of people having started to gather causing traffic and going against epidemic prevention and control regulations.

Reports claimed there were also livestreams of people intending to climb up fruit trees planted at her house and take a jackfruit as a souvenir.

A villager said that there were people coming to the village to livestream even after midnight or in the rain.

Snacks, game machines and medical services have started to pour into Quan’s family home after her story of wanting to win the Games to support her low-income family and earn money for the treatment of her ill mother deeply touched many.

As the youngest athlete in China’s delegation, the 14-year-old amazed audiences around the world last Thursday with her incredible performance in the women’s 10-meter platform, including three perfect-10 dives for a record-breaking total score of 466.20.

After her win, Quan said she wanted to “make a lot of money” to cure her mom’s disease and visit an amusement park, which she has never been to.

A hospital in her hometown Zhanjiang, South China’s Guangdong Province announced on Friday that it would provide a full range of medical services for her mother as well as her sick grandfather.

The hospital officials said they were proud of the Olympic champion and were more than willing to help her family.

Three enterprises in Zhanjiang have offered to provide her with a house, a tuck shop and a bonus for her.

Several amusement parks, zoos and resorts also said they would offer a lifetime free pass for Quan and her family while a local businessman offered 200,000 yuan (RM130,349.) in cash to Quan’s father, which was declined.