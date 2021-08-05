Mattel creates Barbie doll for scientist who designed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

The scientist who designed the Oxford coronavirus vaccine Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert now comes in a doll. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Mattel, the maker of Barbie, has created a doll of the scientist who designed the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert.

Finding the creation “very strange” initially, Dame Sarah hoped that it would inspire children, according to the BBC.

“My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist,” she said.

Her Barbie doll is one of six to honour women working in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem).

Others include an Australian medic who helped create a reusable gown for health workers, and a Brazilian biomedical researcher.

Vaccinologist Dame Sarah ― who was conferred a damehood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours ― began designing a coronavirus vaccine in early 2020 when Covid first emerged in China.

Her vaccine ― the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab ― is now the most widely used around the world, with doses sent to more than 170 countries.

“I am passionate about inspiring the next generation of girls into Stem careers and hope that children who see my Barbie will realise how vital careers in science are to help the world around us,” said Dame Sarah.

Mattel had previously been criticised that its doll sets an unrealistic image of womanhood.

In response, it now offers dolls themed around careers such as a firefighter, doctor and astronaut ― and in a range of skin tones beyond its original white, blonde doll that first launched in 1959.

Sales of Barbie dolls rose to a six-year high last year, as the pandemic saw parents stocking up on toys for their children.