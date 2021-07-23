Four-year-old Malaysian boy spends his birthday making 50 sandwiches for the needy

Four-year-old Jarrett Ho spends his birthday making 50 sandwiches to help the needy. — Picture courtesy of Tan Chin Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Children often enjoy spending their birthday playing games and getting the best treats.

But all a four-year-old boy in Selangor wanted to do on his birthday was to help the needy in these trying times.

Prompted by his kindergarten, The Mustard Seed School in Puchong, Jarrett Ho and his classmates were tasked to think of a way to help the needy in an assignment called “Fifty for the Needy”.

As his birthday was approaching on July 18, the young boy thought of making his favourite snack — peanut butter and chocolate sandwich — for the needy.

Ho’s mother, Tan Chin Yi said she was so proud of her son’s worthy choice to help the needy.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Jarrett for embarking on such a selfless act. We were prepared to buy him toys as we usually do but he insisted that this was how he wanted to spend his birthday,” she said.

Ho with the help of his seven-year-old sister, Maya, spent most of his time on his birthday making 50 sandwiches and packing them into containers for the needy.

He also drew up a poster to collect donations on Facebook and WhatsApp.

The four-year-old along with his parents went on to send the sandwiches to their local community petrol station, Caltex Setia Alam to place them on the food bank shelves.

Ho also managed to raise RM2,300 through 54 donors who were channelled back to the food bank drive via his kindergarten.

“I am very happy that I got to spend my birthday sharing my favourite sandwich with the needy, I hope this brightens up their day,” said Ho.