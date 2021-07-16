Five types of family members that can make shared mobile plans in Malaysia a hassle

Finding a mobile plan that fits the needs of every family member is no easy task. — Pexels pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

This story is brought to you by Celcom.

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Hunting for a family mobile plan that covers all bases can be a pain since everyone has different needs to be catered to.

You might have a Netflix enthusiast, a dedicated student, and a work-from-home employee living under the same roof, meaning it’s more important than ever to have a mobile plan that’s tailored to meet various demands.

Check out our list of five types of family members and the special features they would need under a shared postpaid plan.

The K-drama lover

Many Malaysians are all too familiar with the addictive nature of Korean dramas and perhaps you already know someone in your family who just can’t get enough.

No matter where they’re tuning in from, high-definition video streaming is a must for K-drama lovers to enjoy each episode without annoying interruptions.

The dedicated student

If you’re a parent, you’ll know how important a stable internet connection is for students who have been attending online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This ensures that their Zoom sessions can go off without a hitch and they’re able to download learning materials and submit assignments quickly and efficiently.

The WFH master

You might be living with a handful of people who have been working at home due to the movement control order.

A fast internet connection and unlimited calls will come in handy for these individuals to make sure their online meetings go smoothly and they can stay on top of their duties.

The content creator

Maybe you’ve got a creative sibling who loves to film how-to videos on craft-making or a mum who loves to post photos of dishes she’s been cooking during the lockdown.

These social media butterflies thrive off unlimited access to various platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and more where they can reach their audiences.

The on-the-go traveller

If you have a family member who’s always on the move, a hotspot is a must-have in their mobile plan to make sure they can stay connected on multiple devices no matter where they are.

Having a hotspot handy also saves precious time that might have otherwise been spent hunting for a Wi-Fi connection.

It can be a hassle searching for the perfect family mobile plan when everyone has different needs, but telcos like Celcom have come up with plans to fit your family’s varied lifestyles.

Celcom’s Mega Family Line lets you connect with your loved ones under a single plan while offering flexibility according to your family’s data usage habits.

Its competitive pricing means you can say goodbye to sky-high phone bills stacking up each month, starting at a monthly commitment of RM40 per line with a maximum of three supplementary Family Lines.

A family of four can get huge savings by signing up for one primary Celcom line and three Family Lines for approximately RM218 per month.

This is over RM100 cheaper than subscribing to four separate primary lines which would come up to RM320 every month with an average cost of RM80 per line.

Celcom’s Mega Family Line starts at RM40 monthly. — Picture courtesy of Celcom

The Mega Family Line also gives the best value by letting users bring home two free smartphones under the Mix & Match option, which offers a range of 15 phone models to suit different wants and needs.

Customers won’t have to fork out huge sums for unlimited internet either as family members can go for the Unlimited line which provides no holds barred internet access.

Alternatively, family members can opt for the Lightning line which offers 30GB of swift internet speeds for all your streaming, browsing, and gaming needs.

Good deals are better when you share them with family and with a Lightning primary line, you can share data with your Lightning family line via INTERNETshare for just RM5 per month.

Mega Family Line users will also get the best bang for their buck with all lines enjoying unlimited calls to all networks.

To top it all off, the plan includes a free 5GB monthly hotspot for easy internet access on the go.

Family Line is an exclusive supplementary plan offered to a Celcom Mega plan customer that gives you great value & the best 4G LTE experience to connect you and your loved ones.

Check out Celcom’s website to find out how you can sign up for a Mega Family Line today.