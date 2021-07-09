Singaporean Lamborghini driver berates Honda owner for parking ‘gaffe’, gets called out on social media

The Lamborghini owner, who was driving with an expired road tax, sparked outrage online for her harsh words. — Picture from Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — An arrogant lilac Lamborghini driver in Singapore failed to see her own poor parking skills and instead chastised a Honda car owner for making it hard to park her sports car.

The pastel-hued luxury car owner took to Instagram to vent her frustration, blaming the situation on the grey Honda parked next to her.

In her searing post, she claimed the Honda driver was jealous and had parked in such a manner on purpose whilst mocking the car owner’s financial position.

The image she uploaded visibly shows the Honda was parked within the designated parking space and it was the lilac Lamborghini that had crossed over the white line.

“This Honda owner is not only poor in finance but also poor in EQ that’s why he purposely parked like this,” she wrote.

EQ or emotional intelligence refers to the ability of understanding, using and managing one’s emotions in positive ways to relieve stress, communicate effectively and empathise with others.

The Lamborghini driver threatened to create trouble for the Honda owner whom she called a “psycho” in her post.

“If you think I cannot open the door, you are wrong, man.

“You will see what are the troubles I created for you then,” she said.

The snapshot of her Instagram Stories post was posted on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante which received 2,700 shares and over 700 comments at the time of writing.

Social media users were outraged over the Lamborghini owner’s harsh words and inability to admit her own mistake.

“Can’t even park within her lot. Don’t know who’s poor in EQ though,” one person commented.

“Honda parking looks perfectly fine,” read another comment.

“I think you parked over his white line, you must be a bad driver,” one user exclaimed.

The Lamborghini owner was also discovered to be driving with an expired road tax.

“I thought you’re rich, how come you never renew your road tax? Even poor people know how to renew their road taxes,” a Facebook user replied.

A screenshot of a road tax validity check was shared on the Facebook group showing the Gallardo LP550-2 SMT model’s road tax had expired on June 27.

According to Singapore’s Land Transport Authority, driving a vehicle with an expired road tax is an offence punishable by a fine of up to SG$2,000 (RM6,200).