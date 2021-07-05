Looking for a job during Covid-19? JobStreet’s career fair goes virtual with thousands of jobs from top employers

Job seekers will be able to connect with top companies at the virtual fair. — Picture by Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

*This article is brought to you by JobStreet.

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — Having a tough time looking for a job during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Job seekers will be able to connect with top companies beginning tomorrow at the JobStreet Malaysia Career and Training Fair (MCTF) 2021 where thousands of employment opportunities are available.

The much anticipated career fair will take place virtually due to the pandemic for four days from July 6 to July 9, featuring homegrown and international companies from various sectors.

The digital event is organised by AIC Exhibitions Sdn Bhd who has organised some of the largest, world-class conferences in the region.

By leveraging on 20 years of experience in the career fair industry, the digital MCTF is the perfect platform for job hunters and hirers to connect and network under one roof much like the annual physical event.

An interactive experience awaits job seekers during the virtual event where they are able to browse through job postings seamlessly with engaging multimedia content.

Attendees can also interact instantly with HR representatives through the Chatbot and Live Chat functions to better understand a job profile.

Simran says the goal of the event is to help job seekers rebuild themselves, especially if they have been affected by the pandemic. — Picture courtesy of JobStreet

“We are excited to reboot the MCTF as a virtual event after having seen positive responses from our regional counterparts of this adaptation to align with our quest to be the ‘career partner of choice’ for job seekers,” JobStreet.com country manager Simran Kaur said.

“Although the decision to shift from physical event to digital was not an easy move to make, it is in everyone’s best interests that we prioritise precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, while continuing our effort to provide the ultimate platform for job seekers and hirers to connect.”

Hosailey, Arvato, Hartalega, RHB Bank, Top Glove, British American Tobacco, American Express, Dassault Systems, Samsung Malaysia Electronics and TIMEdotCom are just some of the established hiring companies participating in the career fair.

AIC Exhibitions managing director and MCTF organising chairman Datuk William Ng added that having the fair virtually enables organisers to reach out to more job seekers regardless of time and place.

Ng said despite the challenging employment environment, there are multiple job opportunities. — Picture courtesy of JobStreet

“We are glad to host the MCTF once again with JobStreet, especially in this timely manner to connect job seekers with thousands of jobs available from top employers, both local and international,” he said.

“Despite the challenging employment environment, there are multiple job opportunities as top companies are still looking for talents to fill key positions.

“We have gathered some of the best companies for MCTF this year; so job seekers, this is your chance to find jobs that really matter to you.”

The virtual event provides an all-round solution for employers to adopt recruitment strategies by setting fresh industry standards for HR digitalisation.

Companies can upload customisable multimedia content within the digital booth to maximise visibility and engagement to drive job seekers to the booth.

An interactive experience awaits job seekers such as instant interaction with HR representatives during the virtual event. — Picture courtesy of JobStreet

There will also be well-known local guest speakers including HR consultants and entrepreneurs who will share tips and insights to inspire the next generation of talents virtually on selected dates and times.

“Our goal for this event is to encourage job seekers to reignite their passion or to look for better opportunities to rebuild themselves, especially if they have been affected by the pandemic,” Simran added.

“We also encourage job seekers to join and submit their applications to as many companies as they find suitable during the virtual event thus increasing their chances of getting hired.”

Those looking for a job amid the pandemic or seeking to develop their careers are invited to pre-register at www.jobstreet.com.my/mctf.

JobStreet has also shared a guide for first-time attendees to help them reap the full benefits of their career fair experience.