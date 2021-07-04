Granny plates are having a moment

Grandma’s china has never been so coveted. — JannHuizenga / Getty Images via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, July 4 — Is grandma’s porcelain too old-fashioned to be used at your dinner table? On the contrary, it has never been so on-trend. Stylish tables everywhere are setting out sets in porcelain, earthenware with delicate patterns or painted with petals and we can’t get enough. So, how are you enjoying your meatloaf? Between the recipe and the dish, your meal can be a full-on retro moment. We take a closer look at this trend.

“Dinner is served!” But not without some granny-style tableware. Because this year, let’s face it, we’re seeking comfort in all aspects of our life, including our plates. So we’re going for floral patterns, china with lace motifs or even the quintessentially cheesy plate with a saying on it. This summer, Grandma’s making her presence felt in the kitchen, but also on the table.

So let’s head to the china cabinet — which is also experiencing a comeback but that’s another story. We checked out some sites online for inspiration. Like this completely vintage earthenware plate.

Etsy has a host of vintage tableware on offer, with plenty of great finds in the mix. Whether you’re looking for Villeroy & Boch pieces or Mikasa or Royal Doulton, it may be cheaper to find some at a local flea market but if you’re searching for a particular set or pattern, the web can be a valuable resource. Rosemary & Peach is a shop in the UK, which shows its curated finds on Instagram, as does The Attic London. Whether you’re on the hunt for cheerful designs from the 1950s or sets that go back to the 1800s, inspiration abounds.

There are of course artisans and designers creating new collections with a vintage style such as the capsule of Cece Barfield Thompson on Moda Operandi.

We also love the designs of Dimanche Vaisselle. The arabesques that adorn the round plates were designed in Italy. A little taste of the Mediterranean in the 19th century.

No one’s going to have to ask us to finish our plate. — ETX Studio