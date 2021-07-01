Mud crab escapes from kitchen, hides next to sofa to avoid being turned into curry (VIDEO)

‘Please don’t cook me’: The woman in the viral clip spotted the petrified crustacean while taking the rubbish out. — Screengrabs from Facebook/Fatin Nurul Asyiqin

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — A mud crab was so determined to not end up on the dinner plate that it escaped from the kitchen and sought refuge next to a sofa.

Fatin Nurul Asyiqin had just finished cooking up a delicious crab curry when she realised one crustacean was very much alive and kicking in her living room.

She came across the lone survivor from her market haul when she was taking the rubbish out.

Fatin posted the hilarious clip on the Facebook cooking group “Masak Apa Tak Jadi Hari Ni”.

The clip shows Fatin announcing she was done making the curry before retracing her steps of the incident to show viewers the live crab that was hiding between her couch and a dumbbell.

“What are you doing here? I’m just done cooking, oh my goodness,” she said as the crab retracted in terror.

Fatin initially thought one crab had gotten away but clarified that all the five crabs her husband brought home from the market had been accounted for.

“When I was done cooking, my wok had five crabs, so I don’t know where this extra one came from.

“I swear I’m not lying; some are claiming I did but I was shocked there’s another crab,” she wrote.

Social media users had a field day sharing their two cents worth on the amusing clip.

“Look at its frightful face, ‘please don’t cook me’,” one user commented on the crab’s expression.

“It managed to free itself,” added a second comment.

“You should keep it as a pet, it wants to be adopted,” said another.

Some joked that the crab was getting a good workout judging by the distance it walked.

Many Facebook users also cheekily suggested cooking the stowaway with some Maggi noodles or deep fry it.

“Update us on what you made with the extra crab,” one user said to which Fatin replied, “crab soup”.

“The poor thing, it looks frightened. I wouldn’t have the heart to cook it because it was alive in my hands,” a sympathetic user chimed in.

Fatin’s post received 12,000 reactions, 2,100 comments and 1,000 shares at the time of writing.