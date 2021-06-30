Family of heroic pup in Teluk Intan to stay at PPR flat while waiting for fire-destroyed home to be rebuilt

Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Terence Naidu (left) is helping A. Vimala and her family to rebuild their home at Eastern Garden that was destroyed in a fire last Wednesday. ― Picture courtesy of Terence Naidu

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TELUK INTAN, June 30 ― Anandaveli the puppy and her human family will temporarily move to a People's Housing Project (PPR) flat while waiting for their home that was destroyed in a fire to be rebuilt.

Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Terence Naidu said he had helped Anandaveli's owner A. Vimala apply for the housing.

“The Perak state government has approved their application.”

“In the meantime, we are collecting donations to help rebuild their home at Eastern Garden,” he said, adding that repair costs had been estimated to be about RM60,000.

Terence said for the sake of transparency, he would update all donations on his Facebook page daily so donors could keep track of the amount.

Vimala, he said, also agreed to donate access funds raised to a local animal shelter Persatuan Penyayang Haiwan Terbiar Teluk Intan (Friends for Abandoned Animals of Teluk Intan).

Thanks to Anandaveli the puppy, a family of five at Eastern Garden in Teluk Intan was saved from a fire that engulfed their home. ― Picture courtesy of Terence Naidu

It was reported that Vimala and her family of four were saved from death by Anandaveli when the eight-month-old pup pulled on Vimala's hair after a fire broke out at their home.

When that failed to wake Vimala up, Anandaveli nibbled on Vimala’s face and ear.

It also tugged on the 53-year-old’s pyjamas before managing to wake the mother of three.

Terence said the incident also reunited him and Vimala, who was his schoolmate at Horley Methodist Secondary School.

He said they lost contact after going their separate ways 40 years ago.

Terence said those wishing to help the family can pay to RHB Bank under the Pusat Khidmat Adun Pasir Bedamar account (A/C no: 25825300007690).