Facebook users tear up at story of Kedah father and son collecting scrap cardboard to make ends meet

The father and son ventured out into the rubbish dumps at night in the hopes of finding scrap cardboard to sell. — Picture via Facebook/mohamadfirdaus.firdaus.7

PETALING JAYA, June 29 — Malaysians on Facebook have been tearing up at a story of a father and son who have been rummaging through rubbish dumps to collect scrap cardboard.

Entrepreneur Mohamad Firdaus Fazil shared his encounter with the duo last week on his Facebook, writing that he saw them scavenging for boxes around 8pm at Taman Suria in Jitra, Kedah.

Despite the foul odour of the rubbish piles, the two continued to search for anything that could be sold to recycling centres.

“I asked the man if he had eaten yet, and he said yes. He told me he was searching for boxes he could sell the next day.

“I asked him how many children he has, he answered five. I tried offering him money but he turned me down,” wrote Firdaus.

The man was initially reluctant to accept Firdaus’ money but he eventually agreed to take it after some coaxing.

Firdaus encouraged the man to use the money to buy essential items for his children and make sure that they have enough to eat.

“Maybe he’s working so hard because he’s on an empty stomach. Who knows?

“We might have food on our plates but during the movement control order (MCO), we should remember there are people out there who are living on a day to day wage,” said Firdaus.

Firdaus told Malay Mail that he posted the story to encourage Malaysians to lend a helping hand to those who are struggling to make ends meet during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that some people might feel shy to admit that they need help, making it all the more important for people to be proactive and reach out to others first.

“Let’s take the weight off their shoulders and help, whether it’s in the form of food or money so that people can get on with their lives.

“We are one Malaysia and we should be united in helping those in need regardless of race and religion.”

Facebook users have been deeply moved by Firdaus’ post with many saying that it’s a sad reflection of the times we’re living in.

“With a post like this, we can see that many people out there are going through hardships.

“During the MCO, many sectors went through retrenchments,” said one person.

Some Malaysians have also expressed interest in helping the father and son in Firdaus’ post and have left comments requesting more information about them.