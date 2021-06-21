Japanese rescuers summoned to fish out ‘drowned woman’ — discover discarded sex doll

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Rescuers in Hachinohe, Japan were dispatched to rescue an abandoned sex toy that had been mistaken as a human who drowned.
Japanese YouTuber Tanaka Natsuki tweeted that she saw the “rescue” efforts when shooting a fishing video.
“I thought it was a floating human body but was later informed it was a sex doll.”
She added that someone also shared her same thoughts and had reported the matter to the police and fire department.
“The wife was eventually rescued,” she tweeted.
釣り動画撮影してる最中に、プカプカと人間の死体が流れてきたと思ったらダッチワイフでした😭💦— 田中なつき/なっちゃん (@nachangagaga) June 18, 2021
で、どなたか勘違いして通報したらしく警察消防救急がめっちゃ集まってきて無事ワイフが救出されてました 。おう。 pic.twitter.com/VOFwpKtPmK
Natsuki typically makes videos about her visits to hot springs.
Another Twitter user @VoW_wheeeeeeeee described the rescue as an oversized garbage.
The user, however, thanked the authorities for taking the effort to rescue the toy.
八戸沖❕— PowerSportsVoW (@VoW_wheeeeeeeee) June 18, 2021
粗大ゴミ不法投棄事件😱
ご苦労様です👮 pic.twitter.com/YnoVTECX3P
SoraNews 24 reported that if one was too shy to put their love doll out on trash collection day, there are love doll funeral services available.