Japanese rescuers summoned to fish out ‘drowned woman’ — discover discarded sex doll

Rescuers were summoned to rescue a sex doll that was thrown into the sea at Hachinohe, Japan. — Photo via Twitter/ @VoW_wheeeeeeeee

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Rescuers in Hachinohe, Japan were dispatched to rescue an abandoned sex toy that had been mistaken as a human who drowned.

Japanese YouTuber Tanaka Natsuki tweeted that she saw the “rescue” efforts when shooting a fishing video.

“I thought it was a floating human body but was later informed it was a sex doll.”

She added that someone also shared her same thoughts and had reported the matter to the police and fire department.

“The wife was eventually rescued,” she tweeted.

Natsuki typically makes videos about her visits to hot springs.

Another Twitter user @VoW_wheeeeeeeee described the rescue as an oversized garbage.

The user, however, thanked the authorities for taking the effort to rescue the toy.

SoraNews 24 reported that if one was too shy to put their love doll out on trash collection day, there are love doll funeral services available.