Japanese gift company uses wagyu beef to recreate famous works of art

Gift company Hitotema is using premium wagyu beef to recreate famous works of traditional Japanese art Ukiyo-e. — Picture via Facebook/ Art Beef Gallery

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — A gift company in Japan has come up with the idea of using premium wagyu beef to recreate famous works of traditional Japanese art Ukiyo-e, which flourished between the 17 and 19th centuries

Artists produced woodblock prints and paintings of various subjects such as female beauties, kabuki actors, sumo wrestlers; scenes from history and folk tales, travel scenes and landscapes, flora and fauna and erotica.

SoraNews24 reported that the first piece in the Art Beef Gallery Collection is Fine Wind, Clear Morning which is part of Ukiyo-e master Hokusai’s Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series.

Wagyu beef used are Shiga Prefecture’s Omi beef, which has been recognised as one of Japan’s three finest wagyu destinations.

Removing the top frame gives you access to 700 grams of A5-grade Omi beef, carefully selected by the chefs of Hyotanya, a renowned beef restaurant in the Shiga town of Omi Hachima.

One set of Fine Wind, Clear Morning is priced at ¥13,000 (RM491).