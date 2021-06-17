‘Happy birthday, my angel’: Ebit Lew returns to social media with sweet surprise for wife

Ebit Lew arranged for gifts to be delivered to his wife for her birthday while he’s away in Gaza. — Pictures via Facebook/ebitlewofficialpage

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has broken his silence on social media with a sweet birthday post for his wife.

Lew, who is currently on a humanitarian mission in Gaza, did not let physical distance get in the way of arranging a surprise for his spouse back in Malaysia.

He posted a photo of her on Facebook last night with a birthday cake, balloons, a bouquet, and what appears to be a gift from the jewellery brand Cartier, along with a heartfelt caption apologising for his absence.

“Happy birthday, my angel. Sorry I can’t be at home, my love. I’m still far away.

“I’m grateful I was able to arrange a surprise in time. Thank you. I love you, my angel.

“I miss you so much,” Lew wrote.

The 36-year-old also thanked his wife for her undying support towards his charity work and promised to return to her side in due time.

Many Facebook users were elated to see Lew posting again on social media after a brief period of silence.

He previously posted a photo of himself on June 12 along with a caption requesting prayers for his humanitarian mission.

His last detailed post was on May 27 which came with photos of him working with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent to provide aid to Gaza hospitals.

Many Malaysians left positive comments on Lew’s birthday post for his wife and commended the couple for having such a strong bond.

“Happy birthday to your wife and happy that you and your team are safe.

“We were all worried at one point,” wrote reggae singer Sasi the Don in the comments.

“It’s not easy to find an understanding wife, like (Lew’s) wife.

“She always supports you in everything that you do, she is truly an angel delivered by God,” said Adrian Edy.

Lew obtained permission from the Foreign Ministry to embark on a humanitarian mission in Gaza last month after a bloody war broke out between Israeli troops and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

BBC reported that at least 243 people, including more than 100 women and children, were killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes.