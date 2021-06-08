US woman arrested for posing as her 13-year-old daughter to raise awareness about school safety (VIDEO)

A 30-year-old Texas mother has been arrested for posing as her teenage daughter at school to raise awareness about school safety. — Screen capture via YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — A 30-year-old woman in Texas has been arrested for posing as her teenage daughter in school to raise awareness about safety.

Casey Garcia was arrested by police in El Paso on charges of criminal trespassing and tampering with government records.

She also documented her experiences in the San Elizario Independent School District and posted the video on YouTube.

Insider reported that Garcia could be seen in the video wearing a yellow Marvel hoodie, a black disposable face mask, jeans, a backpack, and high-top sneakers.

“Do I look like a seventh-grader?” she asked.

“No? Cool. Awesome,” she said in the clip.

Garcia said no one noticed she was not her daughter until the end of the school day.

“I have been here all day, face-to-face with teachers,” she said in the video as she ate lunch.

In a follow-up video, Garcia said her intention for posing as her daughter to spend a day at school was to explore school safety.

“I was nervous the entire time,” she said.

Garcia said she came into contact with the principal, several faculty members, and security guards at the front of the school when she entered at the beginning of the day.

She said that no one, including almost all the teachers in the classes she attended, realised she was not her daughter.

She said that before she got caught, the only trouble she got herself into was for having her phone out.

“The school was so concerned that my phone was out that they were not even paying attention to who I was,” she said.

Garcia said her intention was to keep the name of the school out of her story.

“This is about our children and the safety of our children,” she said.

“That’s all I am trying to do is prevent another mass shooting.”