Foodpanda rider helps fellow Foodpanda walker trying to visit his father at Selayang Hospital (VIDEO)

Foodpanda rider Yuazwan Jusoh (left) helped the Foodpanda walker (right) trying to visit his father at Selayang Hospital. — Screenshot from TikTok/Yuazwan Jusoh

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — A Foodpanda rider came to the rescue of a fellow Foodpanda walker who was on his way to visit his sick father at Selayang Hospital.

Food delivery rider Yuazwan Jusoh had come across the Foodpanda walker on his way to collect an order in Selayang.

Yuazwan was excited and surprised to see a Foodpanda walker in Selayang, was just saying hello to the walker but was taken aback after the walker had asked Yuazwan if he could ‘hitch a ride’ to Selayang Hospital.

Foodpanda delivery folks consist of riders who deliver food using motorcycles and the other in walkers who use bicycles, electric scooters or travel by foot to deliver food.

Foodpanda walkers only operate in certain areas like KLCC or Setapak.

“At first, I was just excited to meet a fellow Foodpanda walker as I’ve never met one before on the road, so I decided to approach him and record it on my phone just for fun.

“I was surprised when he suddenly asked me to give him a ‘boost’ to Selayang Hospital and when I asked him why, he told me he wanted to go visit his father at the Selayang Hospital,” Yuazwan told Malay Mail.

He immediately cancelled his pending order to help the walker.

Yuazwan held on to the bicycle and rode on.

“I gave him a ‘boost’ from Pasar Borong Selayang to the hospital, we even went through a couple of roadblocks along the way.

“Even though we weren’t stopped by the police officers but some of them had a surprised look on their face seeing a Foodpanda rider ‘boosting’ a Foodpanda walker, it’s not something you see everyday,” the 44-year-old delivery rider said.

After arriving at the hospital, Yuazwan was surprised to see other Foodpanda riders were gathering there as well.

It turned out that the walker’s father was also working as a Foodpanda rider who had collapsed while waiting for an order at Selayang Mall before he was taken to the Selayang Hospital by other riders.

Yuazwan, who has been a food delivery rider for a month after losing his job as a designer at an architecture firm, was touched by the selfless act of the riders.

“Although I’m still considered as a new rider for Foodpanda, I can really see their sincerity and selflessness.

“If one of them is in trouble, all of them will come together to help,” Yuazwan said. Yuazwan (right) with the Foodpanda walker (left) at the Selayang Hospital. — Picture courtesy of Yuazwan Jusoh

Even though they still haven’t gotten any updates on the walker’s father’s condition, Yuazwan and other riders have already started collecting some donations to give to the walker.

Yuazwan’s video, originally uploaded on his TikTok page, was picked up by Facebook Page Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis which has now garnered over 3,000 likes and has been shared over 100 times on Facebook.

Yuazwan said he has been receiving calls and messages from the public who are interested in helping the Foodpanda walker.

“I didn’t expect it to go viral as I don’t have many followers on my TikTok.

“I’ve been receiving messages from the public who want to help the walker, some offered to buy him safety gear and helmet while there are some who want to sponsor him a motorcycle too.|

The 58-second video shows Yuazwan approaching the Foodpanda walker who then can be heard asking him to give him a ‘boost’ to the Selayang Hospital.

Yuazwan can also be seen arriving with the Foodpanda walker at the hospital.