Man in Hunan, China uses Lamborghini to barbecue skewered meat, gets served bill for repairs (VIDEO)

For five minutes of fame, a man from Changsha in Hunan, China had to fork out RM323,000 to repair his Lamborghini. ― Screen capture via YouTube

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 ― A Lamborghini owner in China got his five minutes of fame by barbecuing skewered meat using flames from his luxury ride’s exhaust.

The act however ended up burning a hole in his pocket after he was served with the bill of 500,000 Yuan (RM323,000) for repairs.

Chinese portal Sohu.com reported that the owner and his friends had gathered around the orange coloured sports car in an underground car park in Changsha in Hunan Province for the ‘cookout’.

In a video posted on social media, the owner and his friends thought it would be fun to use flames from the luxury car's exhaust to barbecue a piece of meat that had been skewered on a stick while the owner revved the engine.

Lamborghinis however are prone to overheat if one incessantly hits the throttle while parked.

The car was engulfed in white vapor before the coolant started leaking from under the vehicle, to the astonishing amusement of those in attendance who can be seen smiling and laughing as they later pushed the car onto a tow truck.