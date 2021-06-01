Ice sculptures of children installed on UK beach to show impact of climate change

A child standing next to an ice sculpture and holding a placard with Joe Biden’s name on it. — Picture via Facebook/Sandinyoureye

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — A team of artists creatively made ice sculptures of children on a UK beach yesterday to send a powerful message on the effects of climate change.

The 26 sculptures of children installed at England’s New Brighton Beach in Merseyside were designed by a team of artists from the organisation Sand In Your Eye that makes a variety of sculptures for events.

Metro UK reported that 26 children and their families stood alongside the ice sculptures holding plaques with the names of global leaders to highlight the importance of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26.

The conference is scheduled to be held in the city of Glasgow in Scotland from November 1 till November 12 this year.

Apart from the ice sculptures, a 120-metre sand drawing was also made with the words ‘COP26 NET ZERO 2050, make a plan for our future’.

Claire Wardley, an artist with Sand in Your Eye said that the ice sculptures are a metaphor for the fragility of the futures of young people in the face of climate change with the melting of ice caps and rising sea levels.

Another artist Jamie Wardley with the organisation said that the human race is the cause of climate change and that there is still time to stop it.

“However, there are tipping points such as the Arctic permafrost defrosting and releasing tonnes of carbon that will accelerate climate change and cause a chain reaction that will be unstoppable.

“Measures can be taken that will stop climate change and it is evident that this is what young people want,” he said.

The post on its Facebook page garnered positive reviews from users with many hoping that world leaders should take climate change seriously for its people.