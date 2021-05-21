Lego to launch rainbow toy set in celebration of LGBTQ community and Pride Month (VIDEO)

The set celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ community within the Lego Group and the brand’s fanbase. — Picture courtesy of Lego

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — Lego is set to launch a rainbow-hued toy set in celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

The announcement comes ahead of Pride Month in June, a period that commemorates the history of LGBTQ rights movements around the world.

The aptly-named Everyone Is Awesome set comes with 11 monochrome minifigures in various colours based on the LGBTQ rainbow flag.

The set also includes three figurines in shades of soft blue, white, and pink to reflect the colours of the flag for transgender people.

A black and brown figurine was added to the line-up to further represent the diversity of the LGBTQ community.

Lego’s vice president of design Matthew Ashton, who is the creative force behind the Everyone Is Awesome set, said he wanted to build something that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone regardless of their gender identity or who they love.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true awesome selves.

“This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!” said Ashton in a statement put out by Lego yesterday.

Ashton added that the set is dedicated to the contributions of LGBTQ individuals within the Lego Group as well as the brand’s adult fans.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans.

“We share love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

The 346-piece set will retail for US$34.99 (RM145) on Lego’s official website once it’s officially launched on June 1.