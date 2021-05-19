Singaporean artist looking for pictures of bare bottoms of women for exhibition

Singaporean artist Amanda Heng is looking for pictures of female bottoms for her exhibition. ― Picture via Facebook/ Singapore Art Museum

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 ― The Singapore Art Museum (SAM) is calling for pictures of naked bottoms of women for its Wikicliki: Collecting Habits on an Earth Filled with Smartphones exhibition.

A project by local artist Amanda Heng, the pictures will be part of her Singirl Online Project, which she started in 2009.

In a Facebook post, the museum shared that women of all shapes and shades are invited to join the project.

“Utilising the posterior, artist Amanda Heng puts forth a playful and defiant counterpoint to the “Singapore Girl” ― a demure image of the Singapore Airlines stewardess which grew to become a uniquely Singapore icon and standard for feminine identity.

“How does this challenge mainstream perceptions of gender and national identity?” the museum wrote in the post.

AsiaOne reported that those interested to submit pictures of their bottom can visit the photo booth set up at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery at the National Gallery in Singapore.

“There, simply follow the instructions on-site to register and submit an anonymous picture of your bare behind,” the portal reported, adding that they have until July 11 to do so.

Submissions will then be collated and programmed into an animated sequence that resembles a marching contingent in a parade on Heng’s website, which will also be part of SAM's Wikicliki exhibition.

A former civil servant and one of Singapore's pioneer female contemporary artists, Heng is known both locally and internationally for her art.

Besides facilitating two local art collectives in The Artists Village in 1988 and Women in the Arts (WITA) in 1999, Heng has won numerous awards such as the Cultural Medallion for Visual Arts in 2010 and the 12th Benesse Art Award from Japan in 2020.