Artist Nasir Nadzir’s artworks sell well at his posthumous solo show in Penang

The late artist Nasir with his realistic colour pencil work of a snake titled ‘Ulaq Ijau’ during the Open Studios Penang 2019 exhibition. — Picture courtesy of Nizom Nadzir

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — An art exhibition held in remembrance of wildlife artist Nasir Nadzir, who died in January of complications from Covid-19, has proven to be a huge success.

Almost all of the artworks in the exhibition were sold within a week.

Exhibition curator Ivan Gabriel said most of the artworks were sold over the opening weekend of May 8 and 9 before the exhibition had to be turned into a virtual one due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on May 10.

“There were a handful who bought the artworks virtually via e-catalogue,” he said.

Five of the 10 prints of Nasir’s famed artwork Tam in Remembrance have also been sold.

Nasir’s most well-known artwork ‘Tam’, a realistic acrylic painting of the endangered male Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia that died in 2019. — Picture courtesy of Kenny Ng

Out of the 20 artworks in the exhibition, only about 15 were for sale. The others were either from Nasir’s family’s collection or had already been sold before the exhibition.

Ivan said only two remaining artworks — paintings of elephants — are still available.

He added that two of the artworks were sold to a collector in the United States and they will be sent by courier to the buyer after the MCO.

“There were also some buyers from Kuala Lumpur, the works will also be couriered to them after the MCO,” he said.

He said overall the exhibition was a success despite it having to be moved onto a virtual platform due to the MCO.

When contacted, Nasir’s brother, Nizom, said Nasir would have been thrilled that almost all of his artworks in his first solo exhibition were sold.

He said Nasir once told him of the satisfaction he felt when his art touched people.

“We were chatting about the Open Studios Penang 2019 exhibition he took part in. He told me there were two kids who were pushing each other and squirming when they saw his green snake art,” he said.

Nasir then said the reaction of the children to his realistic drawing gave him a surge of energy as it had evoked strong feelings.

“So for me, it makes me happy that his artworks are now going places and will continue to touch people and evoke thoughts, feelings, sensations and more,” he said.

The family of the late Nasir Nadzir view some of the painting made by Nasir during the exhibition held at The Art Gallery, Pulau Tikus May 7, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Nasir had participated in many group art exhibitions over his five-year career as an artist and had wanted to hold a solo exhibition one day.

However, he was unable to realise his dream before he died so Ivan, together with The Art Gallery’s Tan Ee Lene and Nasir’s friends and family, organised the solo exhibition in his memory.

The exhibition is still available online at https://theartgallerypg.com/exhibitions/nasir-nadzir-in-remembrance/.

Call 012-6041434 or go to theartgallerypg.com for more information about the exhibition.