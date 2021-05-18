In less than 24 hours, Malaysians answer cry for help from Kajang orphanage after caretaker dies of Covid-19

Tragedy struck the orphanage after one of its caretakers passed away due to Covid-19. — Pictures via Facebook/azaadmohamedummar

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Malaysians have rallied together to help a Kajang orphanage after one of its caretakers died of Covid-19.

In true “kita jaga kita” spirit, Facebook user Azaad Mohamed Ummar organised a fundraiser for Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-anak Yatim Ummi Selangor on May 16.

The project’s initial target was to raise RM15,000, mainly to buy packed food and medicine for the kids.

Azaad also called for other donations such as mineral water, buns, and sliced bread that the children could have as breakfast or snacks.

The initiative ended up raising a total of RM38,839.89, more than twice the original goal, in less than 24 hours.

The orphanage houses 35 children made up of 25 girls and 10 boys who live in separate houses according to gender.

It was previously run by a husband and wife known as Tok Ayah and Ummi respectively.

Their daughter Syarifah Umaisya Syed Abd Rahim Jamalullail, who goes by Sherry, told Malay Mail that her parents tested positive for Covid-19 which led to Tok Ayah’s passing on May 7.

Her mother Ummi remains warded at Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

The situation worsened when the virus spread to several of the children at the orphanage, leading to the start of the fundraising campaign.

Sherry said that the situation has improved since then and that she has managed to segregate the children thanks to the help of a volunteer.

“The current situation is well-managed and the girls and boys (who tested negative for Covid-19) have been sent to live at a volunteer’s house.

“Only the Covid-19 positive girls are living at the orphanage right now while the Covid-19 positive boys are at a boys’ hostel.

“Everybody is in good hands and they’re in a safe place,” said Sherry.

She also clarified that the children at the orphanage were never “abandoned” after Tok Ayah’s passing, as various news portals had claimed.

“They are safe and they are getting good food every day, three times a day.

“They also have enough medicine,” she said.

The plight of the orphanage has caught the attention of Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, who wrote on Twitter that he would visit the home later this week to offer assistance.

Malaysians who wish to contribute to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-anak Yatim Ummi Selangor can find out more on its Facebook page.