Preacher Ebit Lew gets new home for homeless woman who spent 14 years sleeping under a tree

Lew was shocked to know that Maaletchmy had been sleeping under a tree for the past 14 years. ― Picture via Facebook/EbitLew

PETALING JAYA, May 11 ― Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew had thrice noticed a woman collecting scrap metal for a living.

Later, he found out that Maaletchmy, 62, had been sleeping under a tree for the past 14 years.

She also had a grocery cart that she uses.

In his Facebook post, Lew wrote that he was shocked as he did not think that anyone would be sleeping on the street as it was a busy road.

When Lew went to meet Maaletchmy, he said that some scrap metal business owners and other poor people were happy to see him.

They also asked him to help her as they were worried about her safety.

“Maaletchmy opened up to me and told me that she was married before.

“She had also rented a place but was forced to leave as she wasn’t able to pay her rent.

“That was when I offered a free rental house for her but she rejected and told me to give it to someone else who desperately needed a place to stay as she was still healthy and able to get food for herself.”

After much persuasion, Lew finally managed to get Maaletchmy to stay at Petaling Jaya’s Mentari Court and bought new clothes and house supplies for her while waiting for the keys to her new home.

Lew wrote that he was glad to accompany the senior citizen to her new place and brought along her trolley and essentials.

“Initially, she thought that I was just joking when I told her I would get her a new home and she then burst into tears when she knew that I was serious about it.

“She told me that now she does not have to run to find shelter somewhere when it's raining heavily and was very grateful,” he said.

Lew's post had many Facebook users thanking the preacher for helping people irrespective of race and religion.