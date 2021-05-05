Shopping malls recreate ‘balik kampung’ vibes with Hari Raya decor as Selangor MCO looms

The decorations feel particularly nostalgic this year as many won’t be able to travel home for Hari Raya. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, May 5 — Interstate travel is still a distant dream for most but Klang Valley shopping malls remain set on recreating the balik kampung atmosphere this Hari Raya.

Festive decorations are out in full force at many of the country’s biggest malls, even as a third movement control order looms over Selangor.

Check out our compilation of some of the most eye-catching displays around town this year.

Sunway Pyramid

Relive your road trip memories with Sunway Pyramid’s rest station. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Anyone who’s gone on a road trip would be familiar with the sight of a rest stop (R&R) where motorists can refuel and relax.

Sunway Pyramid has created its very own R&R station at LG2 Orange Concourse to offer a little taste of life before the pandemic for travel-starved Malaysians.

The decorations bring an extra hint of nostalgia to the table as well with a vintage car, payphone, road signs, and gazebos.

Suria KLCC

Don’t miss the central house and its vintage interior. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Traditional wooden houses have popped up in Suria KLCC’s centre court to recreate the scene of a charming kampung.

One of them even includes a cosy interior decorated with old-school furniture such as rattan chairs and a Persian-style rug.

The neighbouring houses serve as stalls where shoppers can pick up an array of Hari Raya goodies.

MyTown Shopping Centre

There are plenty of spots to capture a sweet family portrait. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Kids are in for a treat with MyTown Shopping Centre’s bright and upbeat Hari Raya decorations.

The traditional house with animated features is sure to keep the young ones entertained while giving the adults plenty of photo opportunities.

Mid Valley Megamall

Hari Raya wouldn’t be complete without a mouthwatering spread on the table. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Hari Raya celebrations go hand-in-hand with rendang and lemang and these dishes always taste better when it’s been prepared by your loved ones.

Mid Valley Megamall’s festive decorations include an area where you can recreate the feeling of an outdoor cooking session with your family.

Shoppers can also take a breather inside the main kampung house that’s been decorated with humble knick-knacks.

NU Sentral

The mall has been transformed into an indoor garden for Hari Raya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

NU Sentral has set up a blooming display of flora and fauna to usher in the festive season.

Colourful hibiscuses and butterflies adorned with lights have turned the shopping mall into a green paradise that’s perfect for Instagrammers.

IOI City Mall

The camels give an exotic twist to the mall’s decorations. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IOI City Mall has injected a bit of foreign flair into their Hari Raya celebrations this year.

Desert-inspired aesthetics and decorative camels greet visitors at its south entrance, giving a fresh spin to the kampung-themed designs that most malls typically go for.

1 Utama

The old-school decorations are bound to bring back memories of yesteryear. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

1 Utama’s nostalgic Hari Raya decorations are bringing visitors back to simpler times.

After climbing up a set of brightly coloured stairs leading up to the central kampung house, visitors will find themselves in a living room filled with vintage items such as a typewriter, a pendulum wall clock, and rattan chairs.

Pavilion KL

Shoppers can also check out unique products by Malaysian entrepreneurs at the centre court. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Pavilion KL has decked out its centre court in a bright splash of green and yellow to welcome Hari Raya 2021.

The decorations were inspired by the floral motifs of batik as well as mosaic design patterns.

Twinkling lights and traditional lamps also lend the atmosphere a touch of warmth and serenity.